Christina L. (Ferro) Bolt, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Early Thursday morning, January 28, 2021, Christina Bolt (nee Ferro), loving wife of Walter Bolt, left this life too early.

Born in Struthers, Ohio to Leonard Ferro and Delphina Valente, she lived her nearly 61 years to the fullest there.

Affectionately called “Tina” by all who knew and loved her, she dedicated her life to her family and friends in the most unconventional ways.

Tina had a passion for hair styling and makeup, an obsession with cleaning and a genuine enthusiasm for chatting on the phone. If you called or visited her during the day, you were sure to find her wiping away the dust that didn’t have a chance to settle on her Tiffany lamps. However, by evening, Tina loved to stay up late and drink coffee, listen to (mostly country) music, talk politics and enjoy the best of this life with the people she loved. She created a beautiful home where she invited friends and family to gather and where she cared for her father for years preceding his passing.

While she and Walter do not have their own children, Tina loved their fur babies. Tina also adored her nieces and nephews as if they were her own children. They profoundly loved and will very deeply miss their dearest Aunt Twizzy.

Tina is survived by Walter, her devoted husband, with whom she married July 14, 1992 and has celebrated more than 35 years of love and joy. She is honored by her brothers, Frank (Cleta Gosser) Ferro and Leonard (Janine) Ferro of Struthers and her adoring sister, Lucy (Ray) Valiquette of Boardman, who will carry a lifetime of fond memories of Tina with them. She also has three grand-nephews who were fortunate to experience her loving embrace.

Tina is preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Patricia Ferro and her parents, who welcome her home into their loving arms.

Due to the corona virus, the family will hold a private service, but those who loved Tina are invited to share their fond memories with her family by phone, text or email.

Arrangements are being handled by Becker Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 1 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.