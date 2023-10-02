NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Chester “Benny” Pinciaro, 71 of New Middletown, Ohio, passed Saturday, September 30, 2023 after years of battling Alzheimer’s and more recently being diagnosed with an advanced cancer. In his final days, he was blessed to have been cared for by the wonderful staff at the Hospice of the Valley Hospice House.



Benny was born October 17, 1951 in Wichita Falls, Texas and was a son to the late Antonio Tito “Tony” and Leona Williams Pinciaro.

He attended both Struthers High School in Ohio and Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas and served his country in the United States Army and the National Guard.

He met the love of his life, the former Karen Patton Fookes and the two took vows on November 4, 1979.

Ben was the owner of Boardman Auction Gallery in Leetonia, Ohio where he worked as an auctioneer for many years. Prior to becoming an auctioneer, he was in the business of buying and selling furniture and attended many auctions. Through the years, he became close to many others that were also involved in the business. Not only were they great friends, many were considered family.

His favorite pastime was golf. Many years ago, he and fellow golfers formed the Blue Max Golf Club. Along the way, he brought home a multitude of tournament trophies. In his later years, he was a member of East Palestine Country Club where he found some of his best friends.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons, Kelly (Michele) Fookes of Poland, Ohio, Robert (Gwenda) Fookes of New Springfield, Ohio and Jarrod Gifford of Los Angeles, California; daughter, Tiffany (James) Ladesic of New Middletown, Ohio; ten grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; stepmother, Patricia and siblings, Tony, Jennifer and Frank.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Steven, Michael and Dennis; sister, Darlene and stepfather, Billy Joe Minor.



Calling hours will be held on Thursday, October 5, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m. at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512. Procession to and internment, at Zion Cemetery, New Middletown, Ohio to follow.

