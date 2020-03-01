Chester A. Boland, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Chester A. Boland, 67, passed away Thursday morning, February 27, 2020, at Mercy Health, St. Joseph Hospital in Warren.

Chester was born October 14, 1952, in Youngstown, the son of the late Gilbert and Jane (Hays) Boland.

He graduated from Struthers High School in 1971 and was a lifelong area resident.

Chester enjoyed playing miniature golf, go-karting, doing word search puzzles, enjoyed coffee and stopping at McDonald’s and Arby’s, his daily trips to the candy machine at White Oak Healthcare. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and treasured attending his family reunions.

Chester is survived by a sister, Margaret “Peggy” L. Gratton of Youngstown; his sister-in-laws, Beverly Mae Boland of Struthers and Karin Boland of Austintown; four nephews, Greg (Jayne) Boland, with whom he shared a close friendship with, Shawn (Christa) Boland, Benjamin Gratton, Rick Poole; five nieces, Bonnie (George) Macinga, Brenda (Tom) Squicquero, Kimberly Boland, Amie Boland and Rachel Williams and great-nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Chester was preceded in death by his wife of 20 years, the former Josephine R. Parks, whom he married on December 18, 1976, who died May 2, 1996; his stepdaughter, Susan Parks; two brothers, Hugh Boland and Thomas Boland.

Per Chester’s request, private services were held.

There are no calling hours.

Arrangements are being handled by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers.

