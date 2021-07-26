Cheryl P. Bair, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cheryl P. Bair, 61, died Friday evening, July 23, 2021 at Maplecrest Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, surrounded by her family.



Cheryl was born May 9, 1960 in Youngstown, a daughter of Dalmer and Myra “Toni” Krouse Bowser.



A lifelong area resident, Cheryl was a 1978 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

Cheryl dedicated her life to helping and taking care of others. For close to 30 years, she

worked as an STNA, first, for Shepherd of the Valley in Boardman and then for Maplecrest Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, where she worked the majority of her career. For many years, she also helped care for her grandmother-in-law when her health began to fail.



A natural-born caregiver, Cheryl’s gift of helping others extended beyond her job. Her door was always open for anyone who needed a place to stay and her family often joked with her that she was a “collector of people.” She helped raise far more than her own four children and served as a second mom to many. Devoted to her family, Cheryl’s favorite roles were that of being a mother and an adoring grandma to her eight grandchildren.



Some of her favorite hobbies included growing house plants, collecting Precious Moments figurines and more recently, doing crossword puzzles and drawing. She will be lovingly remembered for her big heart, caring nature, independence and her strong-will.



Cheryl is survived by her daughters, Crissy Broache of Sandusky and Janet Bair of Boardman, with whom she made her home; sons, Rick (Amanda) Anderson of Youngstown and Douglas Bair, Jr. of Youngstown; grandchildren, Stormy, Alyse, Connor, Emily, Summer, Denise, Abigail and Kaidynn and sister, Dorothy White of Wooster.



In addition to her parents, Cheryl was preceded in death by her sister, Jean Purdue and brother, Chuck Bowser.



Per Cheryl’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or service.



Arrangements are being handled by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and online condolences with the family.

