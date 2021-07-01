Cheryl L. (Hornyak) Andrews, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cheryl L. Andrews, 55, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly Friday morning, June 25, 2021, at Hospice of the Valley, Hospice House, with her loving family by her side.

Cheryl was born November 21, 1965, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Charles and Barbara Hornyak.

She graduated from Cardinal Mooney High School in 1984 and attended Youngstown State University.

Cheryl made her career in the National Guard, serving 22 years. She served during the Persian Gulf War.

Cheryl is survived by three children, Mason C. (Cierra) Hornyak of Struthers, twins, Mark A. Conway of Poland and Melissa L. Conway, of Youngstown; six grandchildren, Ayden, Julia, Bailee, Rikki, Leland and Liam; two brothers, Charles (Jodi) Hornyak of Youngstown and John (Darla) Hornyak of Niles and a sister, Kimberly Marrow of North Lima.

Besides her parents; Cheryl was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Andrews, who passed away August 4, 2017.

Family and friends may call on Monday, July 5, 2021, at from 12:00 noon – 4:00 p.m., at the AMVETS Post 44, 305 Elm Street in Struthers.

Arrangements are being handled by Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers.

Condolences may be sent to Cheryl’s family at www.beckerobits.com.

