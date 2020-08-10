Cheryl Ann Zappia, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cheryl Ann Zappia, 58 of Lowellville, Ohio.

On Friday, August 7, 2020 God called this angel to Heaven where her frail body was made whole again and she was relieved of all pain, worry and suffering. She is now in Heaven showing all the other angels her grandkids, all of whom she was so proud of and watching over us that remain. On her last day on earth, she told her husband, Steve that she loved each and every one of us and if she didn’t come back, she would see him again in Heaven. A promise that we know she will keep. Although the world is not a better place without her, Steve is a better person for having her for this brief time as his beautiful, loving wife!

Cheryl was born April 13, 1962 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Harry and Stella (Delp) Nolder and had been a lifelong are resident.

She was a 1980 graduate of Struthers High School and had attended ITT technical School in Youngstown.

Cheryl worked for many years at the Poland branch of Farmer’s National Bank and had later worked at Kohl’s in Boardman.

She enjoyed baking and spending time at the ocean but she most especially cherished spending time with her family.

Besides her husband, Steven Zappia, whom she married March 26, 1983, she leaves her two sons, Adam (Jessica) Zappia of Pulaski, Pennsylvania and Nathan (Colleen) Zappia of Niles; her sister, Helen “Sue” (William) Simcox of New Middletown and five brothers, Edward “Butch (Sandy) of Youngstown, William “Bill” (Marlene) of Boardman, Robert “Bob” (Trudy) of Hanoverton, Jerry (Marilyn) of Lowellville and David (Jacqui) of Austintown. She was loving “Gam Gam” to Avery, Max, Bryce and Everly Zappia. Cheryl also leaves several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather and a brother, Harry A. “Alvin” Nolder.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Lowellville with Pastor Doug Theobold officiating. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Interment will follow at Poland Riverside Cemetery.

The family requests material contributions take the for of donations to the UPMC Liver Transplant Center in Cheryl’s name.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Cheryl Ann Zappia, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 11, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: