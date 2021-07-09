Cheryl Ann Hastings, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cheryl Ann Hastings, 74, of Youngstown died Friday, July 2, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman.

Cheryl was born April 8, 1947 in Endicott, New York, a daughter of Thomas and Mary (Owen) Harvey.

She was a United States Navy veteran and worked in the mortgage department for many years at First Place Bank.

She had been a member of Holborn Herb Guild and le Fleur Garden Club. Cheryl enjoyed gardening when she was able and had the most beautiful roses. She was an excellent baker and enjoyed making treats for the holidays. She had given a home to two rescue dogs and loved their companionship. Cheryl had also been a 25-year breast cancer survivor.

Cheryl will be missed by her “adopted” niece and nephews, Carly, Joshua and Benjamin.

A memorial service will be held in her honor 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street, Struthers, with Pastor Bob Quaintance officiating. Friends may call from 6:30 p.m. to the time of the service at the funeral home.

