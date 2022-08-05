NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Chase Michael Baker, 25, passed away due to a motorcycle accident, Tuesday afternoon, August 2, 2022.

Chase was born September 14, 1996 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of James Earl Baker and Christina Bryan Baker.

After graduating from high school, Chase enlisted in the United States Army and served two years.

He returned to the area and worked at Tarkett Incorporated in Middlefield, Ohio

Chase was preceded in death by his father, James Earl Baker, on July 28, 2005.

He leaves behind his mother, Christina of South Carolina; his grandmother, Barbara Baker of Struthers; sister, Aley Marie Baker of Poland; aunts, Samantha and Tosha; cousin, Grace Barta; his girlfriend, Samantha Lary and numerous other aunts, uncles and cousins.

Friends will be received Saturday, August 6, 2022, from 2:00 – 3:45 p.m. at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers where a funeral service will follow at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Brian Etheridge officiating.

