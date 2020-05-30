Charlotte Wynn, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlotte N. Wynn, age 95, died Thursday, May 28, 2020 at her residence in Poland, Ohio. Before she passed, family members were blessed to gather around Charlotte in love and prayer listening to her favorite hymns.

Charlotte, the daughter of Lawrence and Alice (Kirkwood) Albert, was born in Youngstown on November 26, 1924 and was a graduate of Boardman High School.

She began her career at Patterson Field (now Wright Patterson AFB) in Dayton, Ohio as a secretary. She worked for the engineering department and was a whiz on the typewriter at 100 words per minute. After a few years, she returned to Youngstown and worked as a secretary for Youngstown Welding and Engineering Company.

She married Donald Wynn on May 17, 1948 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Youngstown and they had four children. She was a homemaker until the children were all in school, then was employed by Axelson Electric as a secretary for 16 years until her retirement.

Charlotte was an active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Boardman. Each year she assisted in preparing thousands of books for the annual church book sale. She was also a captain for the prayer chain, a member of the “Soup Group’, the Women’s Association Board and Circle of Love.

She and Don were members of the Retreads motorcycle group. They loved taking rides on their Harley and rode to New Orleans on their honeymoon.

Charlotte strived to stay active and participated in fitness classes into her 80’s. She was an avid reader and loved music and learning about history. She and Don Loved to travel. They took many trips with their children while they were growing up. In their later years, they spent winters camping in Florida with friends, as well as, vacations throughout the United States and Europe. She loved spending time with her family. She and Don enjoyed every minute of every sports event, play, dance recital and concert they could attend. She loved hearing about all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Charlotte has left a legacy of hope, charity, faith and unconditional love to her family that is everlasting.

She is survived by her children, Cheryl (Rich) Schuler of Canfield, Sandra (Ray) Saavedra of Wittman, Arizona, Donna (Rick) Fox of Canfield and Gary Wynn of Struthers; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Reverend Donald Albert; a sister, Virginia Daugherty and one grandson.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Boardman or to the Shepherd of the Valley Foundation at www.shepherdofthevalley.com.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Arrangements are by the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman.

