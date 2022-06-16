BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlotte P. Gilliland, 97, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, June 12, 2022, at her home with her daughter, Lori and grandsons, Doug and Ross at her bedside.

Charlotte was born on December 15, 1924 in Struthers, Ohio, the daughter of the late John and Helen (Calladine) Brauer.

She graduated from Struthers High School in 1941. In 1946, she graduated from Youngstown Hospital Association School of Nursing.

Charlotte worked for Southside Hospital in Youngstown for several years before going to Youngstown City Schools as a nurse. She was an alumni of Youngstown Hospital Nurses Association and the Ohio Retired Nurses Association.

Charlotte was a member of Heritage Presbyterian Church, formerly Brownlee Woods Presbyterian Church, where she served as a Deacon and Elder. She was a member of Sorosis Class and the Secret Pal Club, both at church. She was devoted to her faith and was always lending a helping hand for church activities and anyone in need.

Charlotte was an avid golfer and a member of the Trevlac league. Through the years, she earned multiple golf awards.

Charlotte loved music, dancing, especially square dancing with her husband and playing the piano. She was a member of the Pennsylvania Club, Charades Club, Bridge Club and enjoyed working in her flower and vegetable gardens as well.

She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister-in-law, aunt and great-aunt. Charlotte enjoyed spending her time with her family, especially her grandchildren, children, neighbors and friends.

Charlotte is survived by three children, Terry Gilliland, Sr. of Spokane, Washington, Lori Lenehan of Austintown, Ohio and Tim (Amy) Gilliland of Boardman, Ohio; five grandchildren, Charlotte Gilliland, Terry Gilliland, and Kathleen (Charles, Jr.) Bagby, all from Omak, Washington, Ross Lenehan of Fort Myers, Florida and Douglas Lenehan of Austintown, Ohio; and five great-grandchildren, Chase, Landan, Kellen, and Juniper Bagby of Omak, W Washington and Emmett Lenehan of Fort Myers, Florida; and her sister-in-law, Carol Brauer of Poland, Ohio.

Besides her parents, Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Atty. Robert C. Gilliland, whom she married on April 1, 1950 and died December of 2008; and three brothers, Gerald, Roger and Edwin Brauer.

Family and friends may call on Saturday, June 18, 2022, from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman, follow by a funeral service at 10:00 a.m. with Reverend Larry Bowald officiating. Interment will take place at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to the Heritage Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, 1951 Mathews Road, Youngstown, OH 44514 or to the Washington Special Olympics, (memo line: Omak Program) 2815 2nd Avenue, Suite 370, Seattle, WA 98121 in memory of Charlotte.

Her daughter would like to thank Marie, Renate, Carol, Beth, Patti, Anita, Terri, Marcia, Pastor Annie Parker, Crossroads Hospice and the EMC Team for the love, care and support that they gave to Charlotte and her family during this time.

