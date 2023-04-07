YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlotte Marie Russell, 84, formerly of Edinburgh Drive and previously, Susan Circle, passed away on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Charlotte was born September 7, 1938 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late William A. and Harriet M. (Smith) Larson.

She graduated from North High School in Youngstown in 1957 and was a lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley.

Charlotte was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church in Youngstown where she proudly served in the Altar Guild.

She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Charlotte enjoyed spending time with her family and surprising them with thoughtful gestures or small gifts. Always a kind and generous person, she especially loved her children, grandchildren and great-granddaughter, along with many friends and extended family. In her free time, she enjoyed being a homemaker, sewing, making crafts, shopping, and going to Dunkin Donuts. She was a woman of deep faith and very proud of her Swedish ancestry.

Charlotte is survived by three children, Rhonda L. Czifra (formerly, Russell) of Youngstown, Ohio, Douglas M. (Jennifer) Russell of Temecula, California and Linda M. Russell of Youngstown; three grandchildren, Mitchell L. Czifra (Lisa) of Austintown, Ohio, Jillian E. Russell and Natasha M. Russell, both of Temecula, California; a great-granddaughter, Sadie M. Czifra of Austintown, Ohio; two nephews, Bill (Lisa) Larson and Rick Larson, both of Austintown, Ohio; her caregiver, Deborah Hammond; her friend, Marian Hernandez with whom she attended church, and many family members, friends, and four-legged grand animals. She will be deeply and sadly missed by all.

Besides her parents, William A. and Harriet M., Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Kenneth M. Russell, whom she married on July 15, 1961, and who died June 23, 2007; and her brother, William A. Larson.

Family and friends may call on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman and on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 3300 Canfield Road in Youngstown. There will be a funeral service on Wednesday celebrating Charlotte’s life at Zion Lutheran Church at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Duane Jesse officiating. Interment will take place at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

The family would like to thank Dr. David Rich and his staff, Dr. Ghazaleh Bigdeli, Dr. Vipin Villgran, Dr. Nathaniel Doe, and Dr. Stephen Evan, and the MICU staff at St. Elizabeth Boardman and Youngstown Hospitals, as well as the staff at Wickshire Poland Senior Living for the love, care and support that was given to Charlotte and her family during this time.

The family is requesting material tributes take the form of contributions to the Zion Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 3300 Canfield Road, Youngstown, OH 44511 or to Angels for Animals, 4750 West South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406 in memory of Charlotte.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and online condolences with Charlotte’s family.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 10 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.