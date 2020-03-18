Charlotte Belle Vitt, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlotte Belle (Comstock) Vitt, 70, of Poland, died Thursday afternoon, March 12, 2020 at Continuing Health Care Center in Boardman with her family by her side following a two year battle with cancer.

She was born August 31, 1949 in Youngstown, the only child of William and Isabel (Schall) Comstock and had been a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1967 graduate of Struthers High School and had attended Mount Union College for a year before finishing her undergraduate studies and earning her Master’s Degree in Education from Youngstown State University.

Charlotte began her teaching career in New Middletown for her first two years before coming to the Struthers School System where she had taught kindergarten for 28 years.

Charlotte loved the children she had taught as well as their parents. Among her accomplishments she was named the Struthers Educator of the Year and the Tri-County Educator of the Year in 1997. That same year, she also was named the Martha Jennings Holden Scholar. She had also earned the Class Act Award from WFMJ.

Charlotte was a lifetime member of the Mahoning Valley Retired Teachers Association and the Ohio State Teacher Association, as well as a member of the Friends of the Boardman Library.

Charlotte had been a member of Struthers Parkside church, formerly Struthers Presbyterian church, her entire life.

Besides her husband, Dennis Vitt, whom she married July 17, 1982, she leaves her two stepdaughters whom she loved, Christa (Jim) Blythe of Dublin, Ohio and Megan Vitt of Beaver Township and four grandchildren, Wynter, Ty, Piper and Leah, whom she adored.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers with Pastor James Berkebile officiating.

Friends may call from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Friday afternoon, March 20 at the funeral home.

Interment will follow the funeral services at Lake Park Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the following for the care and compassion given to Charlotte: The Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center; Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Hospital; the Hope Center for Cancer Care; Mercy Health Physical Therapy in Boardman; Mercy Health Radiation Facility in Boardman; Continuing Health Care in Boardman and Hospice of the Valley.

