LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlotte A. Bisconti, 78, died on Sunday, August 13, 2023, surrounded by her family at home.

Charlotte was born on February 19, 1945, in Lowellville, a daughter of Nick and Violet Bisconti.

She was a 1963 graduate of Lowellville High School and a lifelong resident of the community.

She was a payroll manager for the Cafaro Corporation, where she retired.

She was a lifelong member of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church in Lowellville.

Above all, Charlotte was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend to all who knew her. She was a movie buff, a social butterfly and oddly attuned to pop culture. She was the keeper of the family, never wanting anything more in life than to be with those she loved and was famous for her Italian cooking and baking. She was beyond generous in every thought and action and was the glue that held the family together.

Charlotte is survived by her two children, Michael (Gina) Brinsey and Patti Kostelnak (John Underwood); six grandchildren, Emily (Fadi), John (Gia), Nick (Madi), Tony, Teagan (Taylor), Christina and two great-grandchildren, Maria and Yara. She is also survived by her siblings, Evelyn (Frank) Pisano, Dr. Nick (Michelle) Bisconti and Cecilia Bisconti (Mike Bush).

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her oldest brother, Edward Bisconti; nephew, Jacob Bisconti and fiancé, John Cantanzariti.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday August 16, 2023, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Lowellville. An additional hour of calling will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m., followed by prayers at 9:30 a.m.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church.

She will be laid to rest in the Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent at beckerobits.com.

