Charles T. Farrell, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles T. Farrell, 63 of Youngstown, died Tuesday morning September 17, 2019 at Oasis Healthcare in Youngstown.

Chuck was born March 21, 1956 in Ashtabula, Ohio, a son of Nicholas Santill and Mary Kay Farrell. He lived in the area most of his life.

He was a graduate of North High School where he had played football.

He had worked as a mechanic for Spartan Chevrolet in Boardman and had also been a salesman for Anderson Tools in New Castle.

Chuck was an avid sports fan especially of the Cleveland sports teams, the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Youngstown Pride. He was a big supporter of Y.S.U. sports and was a fan of both drag racing and dirt track racing and loved to participate in church softball games. He enjoyed trips to the beach, cookouts and spending time with family and friends.

Chuck is survived by two brothers, Dean (Darlene) Sawyers of Poland and Douglas Sawyers of Struthers; three sisters, Debbie Weidner of Hubbard, Regina (Dan) Pagley of Hubbard and Doni Jo Sawyers of Burlington, North Carolina. He also leaves a special family friend, Kim Jones.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers with Pastor Doug Theobold officiating.



Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:45 a.m prior to the service at the funeral home.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Oasis Health Care and Hospice of the Valley for the excellent care provided to Chuck.

