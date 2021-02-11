Charles R. Slenker, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles R Slenker, 60 of Youngstown, died Tuesday evening, February 9, 2021 at his home.

He was born May 20, 1960 in San Antonio, Texas, a son of Robert and Alberta (Pedigo) Slenker, he came to the area as a child.

He was a 1978 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and had earned his bachelor’s degree from Youngstown State University.

He was a Navy veteran and had been a truck driver.

Besides his mother, with whom he made his home, he leaves his daughter, Christina Marie Slenker in Puerto Rico; a brother, James W. Slenker of Liberty Township and two nieces, Katie M Slenker of Hubbard and Sandra J. Slenker of Columbus.

He was preceded in death by his father.

There are no services planned at this time.

Arrangements are by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers. Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

