Charles R. Donahue, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles R. Donahue, 93, died Monday, January 13, 2020 in Massachusetts, where he was living since 2010 to be closer to family.

Charles was born October 27, 1926 in Youngstown, the son of Charles and Helen (Magner) Donahue.

He was a graduate of Struthers High School.

After graduation, Charles began working for General Fireproofing Company as an aircraft assembler.

Later that year, he enlisted in the United States Navy and attended Aviation Metalsmith School. Mr. Donahue was honorably discharged in May of 1946 with the rank of Seaman First Class and received the American Area Ribbon and the World War II Victory Medal.

After his military service, Mr. Donahue returned to General Fireproofing (a manufacturer of metal office furniture) as a welder, which later became G.F. Business Equipment Company. He worked his way through the ranks becoming a draftsman, progressing to designer level, then project manager, and supervisor. In 1981, he took a position with Cole Business Furniture as a design and development engineer, relocating him to York, Pennsylvania and worked for the company until his retirement.

While living in the Youngstown area, he was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Church and more recently a member of St. Catherine of Alexandria Church in Massachusetts.

In his free time, he enjoyed golfing on Tuesday mornings with his friends in York, doing detailed jigsaw design work with wood and especially spending time with his grandchildren. He loved attending all of their extracurricular activities as they were growing up. He will be remembered as a mild mannered, patient, loving and kind man who will be missed by many.

His wife, the former Barbara Mound, whom he married October 8, 1949, preceded him in death on October 27, 2008.

He is survived by his children, Cheryl Lundin of Massachusetts and David (Pauli) Donahue of Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Kelly (John) Westerman of Maine and Kyle Lundin of Massachusetts and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, Charles was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Flickinger and Mary Wait.

A cemetery chapel service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020 at the Poland Riverside Cemetery, 111 Riverside Drive, Poland, Ohio. There will be no calling hours.

Memorial tributes may be made in Mr. Donahue’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital by going to www.stjude.org.

Arrangements are being handled by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, Poland Chapel.

