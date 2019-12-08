Charles M. Bennehoof, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Milford Bennehoof, 95, died quietly, Tuesday afternoon, November 26, 2019 at his home.

Charles was born August 16, 1924 in Youngstown, the first child, a son of the late Cecil A. and Hildur (Mattson) Bennehoof.

Raised in Youngstown, he attended South High School until he began helping with the war efforts.

He worked at the Atlas Powder Company in Ravenna in their ordnance plant on bomb assembly, filling bombs with a hot mixture of TNT.

In January of 1943, he enlisted in the United States Army Air Corps and was a member of the 38th Fighter Squadron, 55th Fighter Group. After serving in the Army of Occupation with the ceasing of hostilities, he was honorably discharged in November of 1945, receiving the Good Conduct Medal, Distinguished Unit Badge with 1 Oak Leaf Cluster, European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with 6 Bronze Stars and the Victory Medal.

After his military service, Charles received his GED and then enrolled at Youngstown State University.

While attending college, he worked for East Ohio Gas where he met his future wife, Rae Griffith, and they were wed on August 25, 1956.

After receiving his bachelor’s degree, he achieved his master’s degree in education from Westminster College. He began his career with the Boardman Local Schools, first working as a science teacher at Boardman Jr. High School and later took the position of principal at Boardman Glenwood Middle School until his retirement.

Mr. Bennehoof was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Youngstown and the Youngstown Club.

Charles was an avid golfer who enjoyed playing alongside his wife and particularly liked watching professional golfer Ben Hogan. He was a lover of birds, especially the loon and its call, animals, baseball, jazz and big band music. Some of Charles’ favorite things included breakfasts with his buddies at the Golden Dawn, a good glass of Dewar’s Scotch and Stilton blue cheese.

Over the years, he was an ardent supporter of the Boardman High School Jazz Band, WYSU, the Salvation Army, Lake Erie College and Angels for Animals.

Mr. Bennehoof is survived by several nephews and nieces.

In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Rae, of 55 years on December 31, 2011; a sister, June Tych and three brothers, Robert, Richard and Ronald Bennehoof.

Family and friends will be received from 9:00 – 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will follow at Lake Park Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Mr. Bennehoof’s name may be made to the Boardman Local Schools’ Music Department, 7777 Glenwood Avenue in Boardman.

