Charles L. Poremba, North Jackson, Ohio

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles L. Poremba, 75 of North Jackson, passed away Wednesday morning, April 8, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Health Center after a short illness.

Charles was born May 7, 1944 in Youngstown, the son of the late Laddie Poremba and Esther Reinhart.

He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1962 and was a lifelong area resident.

Charles worked as a machinist for Wean United in Youngstown for over 29 years, before retiring.

He was a former member of Brownlee Woods Presbyterian Church and loved horse racing and going to the track.

Charles is survived by five cousins, Elizabeth J. (James) Berry of Youngstown, James R. (Kathy) Shaffer of Struthers, Harry (Birdie) Reinhart of Canfield, Diane (John) Bushling of Youngstown and Toni (Bob) Worden of Branch, Michigan.

Besides his parents, Charles was preceded in death by four cousins.

Private graveside services were held at Lake Park Cemetery for Charles. There are no calling hours.

Arrangements are being handled by Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Charles L. Poremba, please visit our floral store.