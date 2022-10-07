LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles J. Romano, Sr., 87, died Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Caprice Health Center.

Charles, known by most as “Chuck,” was born July 18, 1935, at home in Hillsville, Pennsylvania, a son of Carl C. and Marie V. Hurtuk Romano.

Chuck was raised in Hillsville, and after high school, he proudly served in the United States Army and then in the Navy, before being honorably discharged.

For the majority of his career, Chuck worked as a truck driver for Russell Trucking in Wampum, Pennsylvania, and was a member of the Teamsters Local 261.

A dedicated family man, Chuck was happiest when he was spending time with his family, and especially enjoyed watching his sons play sports when they were in school. He continued his love and support for his grandchildren by attending their events when they were in school. Chuck was also a car enthusiast and enjoyed working on them through the years.

His first wife and mother of his children, the former Mary Anne Primavera, whom he married in 1964, preceded him in death in 1991. He later married, the former Linda Coppola in 1994, and she preceded him in death in 2021.

Chuck leaves to carry on his memory, his children, Timothy (Paula) Romano of Hubbard, Charles “CJ” Romano, Jr. of Charlotte, North Carolina and Nicole Romano of Lowellville; stepson, Gerald “JJ” (Brandi) Benson of Cochranton, Pennsylvania; brother, Walter (Linda) Romano of Bessemer, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Krista Romano, Miranda Romano and Sabrina Romano and stepgrandchild, Jayda Benson.

In addition to his parents and wives, Chuck was preceded in death by his brothers, Joseph and Donald Romano.

Family and friends will be received on Wednesday from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 244 McGill St., Lowellville, Ohio.

A prayer service will be held on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church, with Fr. Stephen Zeigler officiating.

Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and condolences with the family.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 9, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.