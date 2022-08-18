YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles H. Houck, Sr., 87, passed away Tuesday evening, August 16, 2022 at Masternick Memorial.

Charles was born July 21, 1935 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of John and Cecil Burr Houck.

He was a graduate of North High School.

Charles enlisted in the United States Marine Corp and proudly served on the Tank Battalion during the Korean Conflict. After being honorably discharged, he returned to Ohio and attended Ohio State University.

Charles worked as a custodian for Youngstown City Schools for 37 years and retired in June of 1990.

Charles was a member and Past Master of Poland Lodge F&AM #776 and member and Past Master of Wick Lodge F&AM #481, and a 32nd degree Mason of the Valley of Scottish Rite and the York Rite. He was Past Illustrious Master of Buechner Council 107, charter member and Tiler of St. Lawrence Council No. 491, Past High Priest of Ashlar Chapter #213 in Poland, St. Johns Commandery No.20 Knights Templar in Struthers, Past Commander St. John Commandery Niles #79, Past Deputy Division Commander 9th Division Grand Commandery of Ohio, and a member of High Twelve. Charles was Past Association Guardian of Job’s Daughters, Bethel 82 in Poland.

He also was a volunteer firefighter for the Western Reserve Joint Fire District where he served as the former Fire Prevention Officer. He was a member of the Poland Firemen Association, as well as the American Legion Post #888. Charles attended West Austintown First United Methodist Church.

His wife, Judy Hopper, whom he married July 1, 1961, passed away on February 14, 2014. Charles leaves to carry on his memory his four children, Charles (Barbara) Houck II of Boardman, Michelle (John) Holcomb of Stow, Eric D. (Melinda Bowen-Houck) Houck of Lake Milton and Rebecca Houck of Poland; two grandchildren, John Alex and Gillian Holcomb; sister-in-law, Patti Houck; sister and brother-in-law, Linda (Louis) Ross; his Masonic Brother, Greg Bennett; his Masonic Breakfast Club friends; and his four-legged friend, Libby.

In addition to his parents and wife, Charles was preceded in death by his stepmother, Bertha Eisenbraun Houck; three brothers, John “Jack”, Robert and Donald Houck, Sr.; and his sister, Donna Jean Orben.

Friends will be received Monday from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home where a Masonic Service will be held at 4:00 p.m. A funeral service honoring Charles’ life will follow on Monday at 5:00 p.m. with Pastor Brad E. Bloomster officiating.

A private committal service will follow Tuesday at the Poland Riverside Cemetery.

