Charles F. Riffle, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Freeman Riffle, 92, formerly of Poland, passed away Saturday evening May 2, 2020 at Hospice of the Valley, Hospice House.

Charles was born on August 10, 1927 in Braxton County, West Virginia, the son of John and Annie (White) Riffle.

Besides his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, the former Mary G. Strader whom he married on November 25, 1949 and died January 19, 2016; three sisters, Eula Riffle, Macel Riffle and Gaye Brown; his son-in-law, Charles DiGennaro.

He served in the Marines Corps during World War II.

After his time in the service, Charles returned to the Youngstown area and worked for Greif Brothers in Youngstown for 40 years, retiring in 1993 from the machine maintenance department.

Charles was a member of Woodworth Church of the Brethren, where he and his wife were members of the garden club. He belonged to the Forestry Club of Columbiana, enjoyed square dancing, was an avid bowler and a member of Greif Brothers bowling league for several years.

Being a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother, Charles treasured the time he spent with his family and friends.

In his free time, Charles enjoyed playing cards and looked forward to the Friday nights card games with friends. He liked fixing radios, going horseback riding, fishing, nature and spending time in the great outdoors.

Charles is survived by four daughters, Debra L. (Dr. Howard) Freund of Neshanic Station, New Jersey, Diane L. DiGennaro of Stow, Ohio, Mary Sue (Tony) Grenga of Canfield, Lisa K. (Joseph) Hamett of New Middletown; nine grandchildren, Seth (Jessica) Freund, Saul (Shannon) Freund, Chad (Melissa) DiGennaro, Drew (Kristen) DiGennaro, Laura (Dr. Tim) Watson, Amanda (Darren) McCormich, Anthony (Sarah) Grenga, Julianna (Avi) Haviv, Joseph Hamett; 16 great-grandchildren.

Due to the current situation with COVID-19, private graveside services will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Boardman with Reverend John Polanski officiating. There are no calling hours. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to the Woodworth Church of the Brethren Memorial Fund, 30 E Western Reserve Road Youngstown, OH 44514 or Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514 in memory of Charles.

Arrangements handled by Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

