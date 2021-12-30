STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Edward Randall, Sr., 78, passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021.

Charles was born July 3, 1943 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Harry and Mary (Dick) Randall.

He was a self-employed auto mechanic for over 50 years and also worked for Youngstown Aluminum Company for 20 years, before retiring.

Charles is survived by his daughter, Cynthia J. (David) Paget of Struthers; a son, Charles E. (Jennifer) Randall, Jr. of Campbell; ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, the former Dorothy J. Papst, whom he married on April 8, 1966 and died August 11, 2004; a daughter, Shannon J. Stanovcak; two sisters and six brothers.

Due to COVID-19 and Charles request, there are no calling hours or funeral service at this time.

Arrangements are being handled by Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street, Struthers.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com. To send flowers to Charles’ family, please visit our floral store.