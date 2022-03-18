YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles E. “Chuck” Gossard, 54, passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at The Cleveland Clinic after a courageous battle with cancer with his loving wife and children at his side.

Chuck was born on October 8, 1967 in Youngstown to the late Charles E. Gossard and Nancy (Moore) Gossard Johnson and was a lifelong resident of Petersburg.

He graduated from Springfield Local High School in 1986.

He started his career as a mechanic at Greenwood Chevrolet, having worked there for over 29 years. In 2020, Chuck began working for Intigral Inc. in the maintenance department, and also at Edison Landscape and Deck Lighting.

Chuck was a devoted husband and father and was happiest spending time with his family and friends. He was an active fourth-generation member of the Springfield Township Fire Department Station 22 in Petersburg, serving since 1988, where he had earned the title of Captain. Chuck rarely missed a fire call and was most proud when he was driving the fire truck with his son, Dan.

He also enjoyed visiting the Springfield Township Historical Society and antiquing with his daughter, Kayla, camping throughout the summer months with his wife, working at The Canfield Fairgrounds each year, and taking family trips to Forbush’s Ice Cream for his favorite treat – a vanilla milkshake.

He was also a lifetime member of Petersburg Presbyterian Church, where he previously was a trustee.

His sense of humor and witty jokes were unmatched, and he could put a smile on anyone’s face. He was hard working and would help anyone in need, no matter the situation. Chuck touched the lives of so many with his unconditional love and will be profoundly missed more than words can express.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Jodie (Kuty), whom he married on September 14, 1991; two children, Daniel (Angela) Gossard of Poland and Kayla Gossard of Petersburg; one granddaughter due to be born in April; his mother of Petersburg and four siblings, Peggy (John) Berardi of Boardman, Ken (Stacey) Johnson of East Palestine, Kathleen (Ron) Burt of Hermitage and Bob Johnson of Poland. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, countless friends who he loved like family and his beloved granddogs, Keiko and Archie.

Besides his father, Chuck was preceded in death by his stepfather, Carl Johnson; sister-in-law, Kim Johnson and father-in-law, Donald Kuty.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 20, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and on Monday, March 21, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street, Boardman. Chuck’s funeral service will be on Monday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Jules Joy officiating, and a firefighter memorial service will immediately follow at his place of rest at Petersburg Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Chuck’s memory may take the form of donations to the Petersburg Volunteer Fireman Association, 13885 Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road, Petersburg, Ohio 44454.

