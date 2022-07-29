BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles “Chuck” McClellan McCreary, 65, passed away with his family by his side, Wednesday evening, July 27, 2022, in the comfort of his home.

Chuck was born June 10, 1957 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Robert and Carol Hall McCreary.

A lifelong resident of Boardman, Chuck was a graduate of Boardman High School, Class of 1976.

He worked in sales for Wurth Service Supply, Ohio Diesel Fleet Supply and Hynes Industries.

An avid car and motorcycle enthusiast, Chuck enjoyed collecting and repairing cars and motorcycles and then starting all over again with new inventory. He was a member of the Youngstown Rod and Custom Car Club. Chuck was affectionately known as “Chuckie the Cheeseman” and his Yellow Cheese Man delivery truck was featured in the March 1996 edition of Street Rod Action magazine. Chuck enjoyed camping with his family at Pymatuning State Park, Geneva-on-the-Lake and Assateague Island, Maryland where the wild horses roam.

Chuck attended St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Leetonia.

When he married Molly, Chuck wholeheartedly took on the role of being a father to her three children. A wonderful and loving father, Chuck was their biggest fan. He supported Jason, Amy and Aaron through all their life-changing events and was ever present in their extracurricular activities. He volunteered his time with Challenger Baseball and Boardman Band Parents. When his grandchildren, Brooks and Frankie, came along, Chuck was so proud to be their “Papa.”

Chuck will be remembered for being a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and brother, who generously gave his love and support to all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Mary Anne “Molly” Halloran, whom he married July 14, 1990; three children, Jason Hollister of Boardman, Amy (Alan Woolley) Hollister of Salem and Aaron Hollister of Boardman; two grandchildren, Brooks and Frankie Woolley; two older brothers, John (Debbie) McCreary of Missouri and Bob (Gayle) McCreary of Florida and his younger sister, Marcy (Tom) LaVogue of Leetonia. He also leaves many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Family will receive friends on Sunday, July 31 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Monday, August 1 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m., at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman.

A funeral celebrating Chuck’s life will follow visitation on Monday, August 1 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Kari Lankford officiating.

Interment will follow at Paradise United Church of Christ Cemetery, Canfield, Ohio.

Chuck loved helping children. His family requests, in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the Easter Seals of Youngstown, 299 Edward Street, Youngstown, OH 44502 or to Akron Children’s Hospital, Beeghly Campus, 6505 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

