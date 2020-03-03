Charlene A. “Charley” Borsic, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlene A. (Charley) Borsic, 70, of Youngstown died Tuesday morning, March 3, 2020 at the Hospice House in Poland.

She was born January 17, 1950 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Charles and Ann (Dannick) Borsic and had been a lifelong area resident.

Charley was a 1968 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School where she had been a majorette in the band.

She had been a flight attendant for United Airlines for 34 years.

Charly was a Christian and walked through life with Jesus.

She leaves her two sons, Wayne (Stephanie) Ulery of Youngstown and Eric (Kinga) Ulery of northern Virgina; six grandchildren, Carter, Corban, Kelsey, Aidan, Viviana and Asher; her close companion, Michael Scannell, as well as, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Charley’s life will be held Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Victory Christian Center in Coitsville.

Arrangements handled by Becker Funeral Homes.

