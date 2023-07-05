LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Celia Ann Conti passed away Tuesday, July 4, 2023, peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family.

Celia was born March 18, 1934, the daughter of Fred and Nicoletta Pirone Nolfi.

A lifelong resident of Lowellville, Celia was a graduate of Lowellville High School, Class of 1952.

She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She loved spending time with her family and weekly lunch with her younger brother, Frank and sister-in-law, Pam. Celia was married for 50 years to her high school sweetheart, the late Ralph Conti, on Oct. 2, 1954. They enjoyed traveling all over the world and especially their trips to Las Vegas.

Together, they owned The Conti Corporation and Enertech Electric.

Celia was a member of Holy Rosary Church in Lowellville, its Altar and Rosary Society and the Lowellville Mount Carmel Society.

She served on the Ohio Plumbing, Heating and Cooling Contractors Women’s Auxiliary.

Celia had four daughters, Mary (Chris) Morrone, Nicoletta (John) Wilaj, Lisa (John) Donofrio and the late Gina Haren (Greg); 13 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. She also leaves her brother, Frank (Pam) Nolfi of Poland; three sisters-in-law, Rita Nolfi, Donna Nolfi and Rosalie Nolfi and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, husband and daughter, Celia was preceded in death by her brothers, Anthony, Donald, Pete and Fred Nolfi and her sister, Angela Verostko.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, July 7, 2023, at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Lowellville.

A prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m., at Holy Rosary Church, with Rev. Fr. John Jerek officiating.

Interment will be in Holy Rosary Cemetery.

The family requests that donations be made to Holy Rosary Church; Hospice of the Mahoning Valley or the Oblate Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

