HARTVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cecilia L. Newman, 96, formerly of Poland, died Monday, August 22, 2022, at The HomeStead at GentleBrook in Hartville.

Cecilia, affectionately known as “Cil,” was born November 15, 1925 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Peter and Eva Chunis Urban.

She was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She worked as a secretary at Standard Transformer for several years before becoming a dedicated homemaker, wife, and mother.

Upon her marriage, she became a member of the former Third Reformed Church in Youngstown and later joined Bethel Friends Church in Poland.

Through the years, she enjoyed fishing, square dancing, roller skating, doing seamstress work and being outdoors in nature.

Her husband, Ervin “Curly” Newman preceded her in death on February 21, 1989.

Cil is survived by her sons, Clifford (Josephine) Newman of Boardman and Clayton (Janet) Newman of Hartville; grandchildren, Sabrina Saathoff, April (Lucas) Murry, Christopher Newman, Kate (Jordan) Hennings and Hannah Newman and great-grandchildren, Gabriel and Agilynn Murry, Nina Saathoff and Genevieve Hennings.

In addition to her parents and husband, Cil was preceded in death by siblings, Alex, Arnetta Dicks, John, William “Bill”, Edward “Eddie”, Helen Rumancik, Mary Palen and Joseph and grandsons, William “Scott” Newman and Bryan Newman.

Family and friends will be received on Sunday, August 28 from 3:00 – 3:45 p.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street, Poland, where a funeral service will follow at 4:00 p.m.

Interment will take place in Vienna Township Cemetery.

Memorial tributes may take the form of contributions in Mrs. Newman’s name to Bethel Friends Church, 2771 Spitler Road, Poland, OH 44514.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 25 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.