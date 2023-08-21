BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cathyleen Victoria (Nalepa) Saul, Age 75, passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 2:12 p.m. Eastern Time at St. Elizabeth’s in Boardman, surrounded by family.

Born to Joseph and Stephanie Nalepa (Jasinski), Cathy (as she was known to friends and family) was the middle of three children: sister, Connie Douglas of Los Angeles, California who passed away in 2019 and brother Joseph Nalepa, Jr., who currently resides in Illinois.

Career-wise, Cathy worked for Dollar Bank and National City Bank for 20 years and even after retirement continued to work in the Youngstown school system, however, the work was mainly a distraction from her real job, which was being a doting and loving mother to her three children, son, Ryan in Los Angeles, Califonia; daughter, Heather (Saul) Burns in Avon, Ohio and son, Jayson in North Royalton, Ohio. She also leaves behind daughters-in-law, Tammy Saul and Laurie Kragness and son-in-law Douglas Burns.

As a mother, she would be driving all three children to more concerts than you can count on multiple hands, from George Michael to Whitney Houston, The Hooters to Loverboy, REM to The Cars and introduced her eldest son to Sly & The Family Stone in 1971, when she was eight months pregnant with him. Needless to say, his love of Prince most likely finds its roots from this moment. Dance competitions, baseball games, football games, track meets, plays, school events, late-night pickups from her kids’ friend’s houses were all part of the norm for Cathy, who was always there for her children – good times and bad times.

She married her husband, Richard Allen Saul in 1969 and they remained married to each other for 54 years, living in apartments in the early years of the 70s, before settling into their house in Boardman for 42 years. Cathy loved her husband and they enjoyed traveling to Florida together, cruises, trips to visit their kids all over the country and helping to raise their seven grandchildren. They met in the summer of 1966 at the Penguin’s Roost and married three years later.

Those seven grandchildren, ALL BOYS, had a special bond with their grandmother and even in the last couple of months before her death she could be seen at her grandson’s high school graduation in Beverly Hills and screaming on the sidelines to “get that ball” to her grandchildren in Ohio.

Connor Saul (18), Tyler Saul (16), Jake Burns (16), Owen Burns (14), Colin Burns (12), Cameron Saul (16) and Kyle Saul (13) make up the “Saul boys” and it is a tribute to her that these cousins are so close.

But it was also her friends that were at the heart of Cathy’s passions and personality. She leaves behind a close-knit group of friends from Ohio to Florida. She loved spending time with them going to lectures at YSU, trips to Atlantic City, lunches and dinners with friends almost daily, and most importantly to her was Our Thyme Garden Club, which she considered a “special group,” and belonged to for decades. Unbeknownst to some, she was an avid painter and much of her work is displayed throughout her home in Boardman. Arts and crafts were her specialty.



She is a 1966 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School and was a member of the first girls’ basketball team for her high school.



Cathyleen will be cremated and her remains will rest around the country with her husband and children.

Calling hours will be held from 4:00 – 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman, with a short service to follow at 6:00 p.m. Following the service, the family will host a celebration of Cathy’s life at Café 422 at 8586 South Avenue in Boardman.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation at bcrf.org.

