LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cathryn Diana Hudak, 25, along with her mother, Debbie, died November 30, 2022, as a result of a domestic violence crime.

Cathryn, affectionately known as “Katie,” was born September 15, 1997 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Robert and Deborah Pratt Hudak.

Katie was a graduate of Lowellville High School, Class of 2016.

Not long after graduating, she started a job on a whim working at the Purple Cat, which she quickly discovered was a passion of hers. Katie was bubbly, compassionate and empathetic to others, assets that made her great at her job. She later worked in the bakery at the Poland Giant Eagle.

Katie’s other passions included musicals, especially Rent and animals. If you went anywhere with Katie, odds are you would be listening to a musical soundtrack in the car and possibly picking up a stray cat or injured bat. Yes, the bat is a true story and his name was Gerald. Katie loved the excitement of New York City and everything Broadway. In 2018, she had the opportunity to visit and watch the musical, Phantom of the Opera, on Broadway.

Katie leaves to cherish her memory, her father, Robert Hudak of Youngstown; her sisters, Brittany Hudak of Youngstown and Robyn (Michael) Nolfi of Lowellville; her nephew and niece whom she adored, Donato and Giavanna Nolfi; aunts and uncles, Helen Hudak, Paul Hudak and Karen Reed, all of Youngstown, Jennifer (Steve) Prout of Cleveland, Roy (Joyce) Pratt of Vienna, David (Betty) Pratt of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, Brian (Patty) Pratt of Huntington Beach, California, Michael (Ann) Pratt of Richlands, North Carolina and Andria Pratt of Tennessee and many special cousins.

Katie was preceded in death by her uncle, Daniel Pratt; aunt, Margaret Griffith and her cousin, Nicholas Pratt.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, December 9, 2022, from 3:00 – 5:45 p.m. at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street, Boardman, where a Celebration of Life Service for Debbie and Katie will follow at 6:00 p.m.

Interment will be at Lake Park Cemetery, Youngstown.

Memorial tributes may take the form of contributions to a favorite animal charity of the donor’s choice or the Sojourner House, 535 Marmion Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44502, which is an advocacy program and shelter for victims of domestic violence.

