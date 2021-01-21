Casey Kuntzman, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Casey Kuntzman, 63, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday evening, January 19, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

Casey was born October 5, 1957 in Canton, Ohio, a son of the late Richard and Doris (Weber) Kuntzman.

Raised in Canton, Casey was a graduate of Glen Oak High School, Class of 1976. He went on to receive his Bachelor Degree in Business Administration from Kent State University in 1982. During high school and college Casey played basketball.

Casey worked in various positions but his most passionate was his last position as a paraprofessional for Mahoning County Career and Technical Center where he worked for ten years.

Casey was an avid bowler and was a member of the Tuesday Night Businessmen Bowling League at Boardman Lanes.

He was a member of Western Reserve United Methodist Church.

A fan of the Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Buckeyes, Casey also enjoyed attending car shows and NASCAR. Most important was spending time with his family. He loved being with his wife, children, grandchildren and playing with his dogs.



Casey leaves to cherish his memory his wife, the former Marikay Cox whom he married September 25, 1982; two daughters, Kristen Kuntzman and Kelly (Christopher) Stephens, all of Boardman; one son, Mark (Sage) Kuntzman of Lopatcong, New Jersey; five grandchildren, Timmy DiTosto, Harper Stephens, Colton, Annalee and Bliss Kuntzman; his mother-in-law, Fran Cox of Canton; brother-in-law, David (Victoria) Cox of Louisville and two nephews, Ryan and Matthew Meleg.

Besides his parents, Casey was preceded in death by his brother, Scott Kuntzman; sister, Laurie Meleg and his father-in-law, Thomas Cox.

Friends will be received Sunday, January 24 from 1:00 – 2:45 p.m. at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home, Boardman, followed by a Memorial Service at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Russ Adams officiating.

Casey’s family appreciates the thoughtful prayers of those who cannot attend due to COVID 19. For those who do and for the safety of everyone, please wear a mask, honor the 6-foot rule and do not linger after seeing the family.

In lieu of flowers, Casey’s family would like memorial donations to be made in his memory to the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center Memorial Scholarship Fund. Please make note of Casey’s name on your contribution.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 22 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.