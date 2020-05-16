Carolyn “Tim” Miller, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carolyn “Tim” Miller passed away peacefully at home with her family, May 14, 2020.

She was the wife of the late Warren A. Miller and the mother to three sons and a daughter.

Born in Youngstown, Ohio, April 29, 1919, the youngest of nine (Ed, George, Leo, Jack,

Madeline, Cecilia, Helen, Julia and Carolyn) to Mary and George Turek. She was also a graduate of South High School.

Mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and neighbor. Carolyn was a 50-year active

member of the Poland Presbyterian Church, a Boy Scout Leader, member of the Sewing and

Quilting Circle, Bridge Group and Garden Club. A lover of flowers, gardening and nature she

taught us the value of getting our hands dirty. Carolyn’s favorite pastimes were being outdoors,

traveling, fishing, swimming and working in her garden.

She was an avid bird-watcher and fisherwoman extraordinaire. She won awards for angling

adventures in the deep sea. She taught us all how to worm a hook, cast a line and clean a fish. Our matriarch taught us how to live, love and laugh. Most importantly, Carolyn was loved by all who knew her and known as a class act.

She leaves behind her four children, Kent G. Miller (Carol), Karen S. Raymer, Lee W. Miller

(Gina) and Timm G. Miller (Mary); her eight grandchildren that were blessed with her

unwavering love are Karen L. Raymer-Ho, Debbie L. Miller, Jeffrey W. Raymer (Anne Marie),

Deon W. Miller, (Christine) Darla H. Mellott (Bruce), Fair Leah Miller, Erin Nappi and Meghan

Zachary; great-grandchildren, Ryan and Brendan Miller, Jay and Gracie Raymer, Brock

and Brooke Mellott, Caroline Hayley Ho, Anna and Olivia Nappi and Devin Zachary.

We would like to thank Harbor Light Hospice for their generous end of life care.

A celebration of life is being planned for a future date.

Arrangements are by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Carolyn “Tim” Miller, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 18, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.