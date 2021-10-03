Carolyn M. (Smith) Orning, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carolyn M. Orning, 81, formerly of Canfield, passed away Friday morning, October 1, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Carolyn was born April 17, 1940 in Cleveland, the daughter of the late Matthew Smith and Florence (King) Smith.

In 1958, she graduated from Scott Township High School in Pennsylvania and moved to the Youngstown area.

Carolyn worked on the assembly line at Packard Electric in Warren for 30 years, retiring in 1998.

One of her many hobbies Carolyn enjoyed was taking pictures and she was a member of the Youngstown Photography Club. Carolyn also enjoyed bicycling and was a member of the Outspokin Wheelmen Club, traveling to various states, including Colorado, Pennsylvania and West Virginia for group rides. Her passion was horses and she had her beloved Arabian, Raffy, for 28 years, competing in many horse shows in Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York. She was a member of the Penn Ohio Horseman’s Association. She was an avid animal lover and raised many different pets in her home. Once retired, Carolyn volunteered at Second Chance Animal Rescue in Youngstown and loved to travel with her family, visiting Arizona, Pennsylvania, California and taking several long trips to Montana for weeks-long guided trail rides.

She was a devoted mother, grandmother and sister and enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, Amber, Karson and Antoinette.

Carolyn is survived by two daughters, Marvel L. Orning of Struthers and Dawn G. Orning of Canfield; three grandchildren, Amber L. Orning of Canfield, Karson R. (Lexi) Kern of Delaware, Ohio and Antoinette M. Pesa of Warren and a cousin, Patsy Kregel of Pinconning, Michigan.

Besides her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by a brother, Matthew Smith and a sister and brother-in-law, Marvel and Paul Figura.

Family and friends may call on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 from 4:00 – 5:45 p.m. at Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street, Struthers.

There will be a memorial service to follow at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Randi Pappa officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to the New Lease on Life animal shelter, 2773 E Midlothian Blvd. Struthers, OH 44471, in memory of Carolyn.

