Carolyn L. Leetch, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carolyn L. Leetch passed away Tuesday morning, June 2, 2020.

She was born on February 11, 1963, the daughter of the late John Andello and Phyllis (Lariccia) Andello.

Carolyn is at peace now as she is reunited with the “love of her life,” her late husband, James W. Leetch, who she lost to Huntington’s Disease in 2016.

With a heart of gold, the focus of Carolyn’s life was helping Valley agencies. Project MKC, Huntington’s Disease Society, Falcon Animal Rescue, Easter Seals, Goodwill, Akron Children’s Hospital, The Heart Association, YSU, Garden Forum Youngstown, Beatitude House and Hope Foundation have all benefited from her generosity and talent.

Carolyn will be deeply missed by her special “boys”, Neiman & Marcus; her close circle of friends and her cherished cousin, Tina and family.



Carolyn was a kind and giving person. To honor her memory and life, please do something kind for others.

Per Carolyn’s wishes, a private memorial service was held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman with Deacon John Terranova officiating.

Memorial contributions in Carolyn’s name may be made to either: Project MKC, 6961 Southern Blvd. Suite A, Youngstown, OH 44512 or Huntington’s Disease Society of America, Northeast Ohio Chapter, P.O. Box 14668, Cleveland, OH 44114 by check or online at http//northeastohio.hdsa.org.

