Carolyn J. McInnis, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carolyn J. McInnis, 77, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, September 1, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, surrounded by her loving children.

Carolyn was born September 6, 1942 in Youngstown, a daughter of Rex and Sarah Orr Deemer.

A lifelong area resident, Carolyn was a graduate of South High School.

Shortly after graduation, she became a dedicated homemaker and mother, raising her seven children. She reentered the workforce when her children were older, working for the Youngstown Board of Education in the housekeeping department for 30 years, retiring in 2018.

She was a member of the South Central Congregation of the Jehovah’s Witnesses.

A talented artist, Carolyn loved spending her free time painting pictures of scenery, working mostly with oils and acrylics. She enjoyed gifting many of her works to family and friends throughout the years. Carolyn also loved tending to her flowers, finding great therapy and peace in her garden, looking for treasures at garage sales, shopping trips on Saturday, writing poetry, spontaneously dancing the “Mashed Potato” when she got the urge, and especially spending time with her children and grandchildren. There was nothing she loved more than hearing the laughter amongst her family.

A polite, sweet and loving woman, Carolyn believed deeply in diversity, treating everyone with respect, and finding the good in everyone. She was lovingly known as “Miss Carol” to many children she had the opportunity to mentor over the years.

Her husband, James R. McInnis, preceded her in death in 2016. She is survived by her children, Denise (Richard) Rucci, James Michael (Sandra) McInnis, Marc (Brenda) McInnis, Michelle Treharne, Shawn McInnis, and Desiree (Chris) Kinser; siblings, Pat Clark, Sallie (Fred) Ortiz, Arlene Patterson, and Gary (Cheryl) Deemer; and fourteen grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Carolyn was preceded in death by her daughter, Terry McInnis and son-in-law, Theodore Dogoda; and four brothers.

Due to COVID-19, calling hours will be limited to family only on Friday from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring St., Struthers.

A family only funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. We kindly ask that guests wear a mask, respect social distancing, and refrain from hugging, and handshaking.

