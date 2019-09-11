Carolyn Grace Burkert, Poland, Ohio – Obituary

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carolyn Grace Burkert, 92, formerly of Edgewater Drive passed away Monday morning September 9, 2019 at Hospice of the Valley, Hospice House with her children by her side..

Carolyn, known by her family and friends as “Grace” was born August 8, 1927 in Ligonier, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Adolf and Ina (Smitley) Johnson.

She graduated from Ligonier High School in 1945.

At a young age, Grace started working for Idlewild Amusement Park in Ligonier, Pa. During World War II, she helped with the war effort as a “Rosie the Riveter,” working at Toy Add and Holland Company in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, building gas tanks for war planes. In 1956, Grace moved to the Youngstown area and worked for Listorti’s Golden Dawn Grocery Store in Struthers as a cashier and later for the Golden Dawn Store in New Middletown, retiring as a cashier and office manager.

Grace was a charter member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Poland, where she and church members sewed quilts for Lutheran World Relief Organization for several years. She enjoyed bowling and bowled on several leagues as well as several card clubs, for over 30 years. When her daughters were young, she was a scout leader with the Girl Scouts. Grace was a member of the Poland Democrat Club.

She enjoyed crocheting, cooking for her family and friends, loved being in the great outdoors, as well as swimming and ice skating.

Grace is survived by her three children, Bonnie L. (Harold) Norris of Leetonia, Ohio, Lucinda Parsons of Youngstown and Joseph H. (Darlene) Cramer of Punta Gorda, Florida; her brother, Paul “Duffy” (Jo) Johnson of Ligonier, Pennsylvania; three sisters, Ina M. (Bob) Smithley of Ligonier, Pennsylvania, Wanda and her husband David Aikens of Holland, Michigan, Rita Horrell of Ligonier, Pennsylvania; 10 grandchildren, Debra Placer, David Norris, Kurt Norris, Amanda Parsons, Jon Parsons, Jaime Morgan, Kelly Caruso, Cory Day, Joseph Cramer and Jenna Cramer; 11 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Grace was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Jon V. Burkert whom she married on April 27, 1968, died, April 8, 2013; her son-in-law, James Parsons; a brother, Eugene Johnson, two sisters, Annabel Corna and her husband, James and Elsie and her husband, Jack McCracken; and brother-in-law, Jack Horrell;

Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman with Rev. Kari Lankford and Rev. Dawn Ritchie officiating.

Family and friends may call on Thursday, September 12, 2019, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman and on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home, with service to follow.

Interment will take place at Poland Riverside Cemetery.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to the Prince of Peace Church Memorial Fund, 2985 Center Road, Poland, Ohio 44514. or to the donor’s favorite charity in memory of Grace.

Special grateful thanks to the staff at Shepherd of the Valley, Poland and the compassionate care at the Hospice House.

Grace was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and will be greatly missed.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.