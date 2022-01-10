POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Caroline Josephine Roseman, 94, of Poland, passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at The Woodlands in Poland.

Caroline was born May 12, 1927 in Poland, Ohio, the daughter of Anton and Josephine Vlasic Globun.

She was a 1943 graduate of Poland Seminary High School and went on to become the executive secretary to the President of Stambaugh Thompson Hardware Co. in downtown Youngstown.

Caroline was an avid reader and a devoted member of Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church in Struthers, as well as their Altar and Rosary Society. She grew up loving horseback riding and developed a later passion for designing and crocheting a variety of colorful patterned items of all types.

Caroline leaves her husband of 72 years, Michael J. Roseman; sons, Darwin R. Roseman and wife Elizabeth and Michael J. Roseman, II and wife Denise; and a lengthy list of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, one sister, and their spouses.

There will be no public calling hours.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church, 764 Fifth St., Struthers, with Fr. Martin Celuch officiating.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Memorial donations may be made to Caroline’s church.

Arrangements are being handled by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland.

