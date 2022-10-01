YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Caroline J. Gustafson, 86, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Hospice of the Valley Hospice House, surrounded by her loving family.

Caroline was born on November 20, 1935, in Youngstown, the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Bolchalk) Maxim and was a lifelong area resident.

After graduating from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1954, Caroline proudly worked at Mahoning County Training Association for the majority of her career and retired in 2001. She also had an office cleaning business with her lifelong friend, Betty Fecko, until 2021.

Her husband, Nelson (Gus) Gustafson, whom she married on June 18, 1966, passed away August 3, 2017. One of their most special memories was celebrating their 50th anniversary in 2016.

She was a loyal parishioner of Holy Family Church since 1983.

Caroline was a kind, fun-loving and generous person. She enjoyed traveling, shopping, knitting, going out to dinner with her family and many friends, talking to her sister, Judy, in Florida and having a good time. She also loved to spend her free time baking and cooking for her family. Some of her most cherished memories were following the beloved Youngstown State University Penguin football team and tailgating with her husband, Gus.

She was a member of Seton for many years. Everyone will remember her by her quirky antics, good sense of humor and many laughs shared.

Caroline will always be remembered lovingly by her daughter, Amy (Thomas) Davitt of Poland; her granddaughters, Hannah and Makenna Davitt; three stepchildren, Linda (Steve) Barnes of Colorado, Alan (Patty) Gustafson of New Springfield and James (Lori) Gustafson; a sister, Judy (Thomas) Terihay of Naples, Florida; a brother-in-law, Rudy Donofrio of Boardman and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Besides her parents and her husband, Caroline was preceded in death by her sisters, Wilhelmine M. Donofrio, Margaret M. Maxim and a great-niece, Sarah Geltmeyer.

Friends may call on Thursday, October 6, 2022, from 8:30 – 10:00 a.m., at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 North Main Street, Poland, Ohio, followed by a 10:30 a.m. Mass at Holy Family Parish in Poland.

