YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Caroline “Carly” Eileen Williams, 78 of Medina, passed away Monday afternoon, July 18, 2022, at Akron General Hospital.

Caroline, affectionately known as Carly, was born January 20, 1944 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Frederick and Margaret Hynes Trucksis.

The fourth of five children, Carly had a wonderful and lively childhood being raised in their Struthers family home on Poland Avenue with Yellow Creek Park in their backyard. Carly reminisced often of their youth, telling stories of her parents, siblings, cousins, neighbors and friends.

A 1962 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School, Carly met the love of her life, John Richard “Dick” Williams, while working at the Struthers Public Library. They were married October 28, 1967 and made their home in Struthers and Boardman before moving to Medina in 1984.

Carly enjoyed being a wife and mother and after her two children were raised, went on to work for numerous banks and in 2007, retired from Wayne Savings Community Bank in Creston, Ohio.

After retirement, Carly enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren. Carly loved music and dancing and was known to “cut a rug” with her older brother, Freddy. Carly touched many lives. She was patient, kind and gentle and will forever be remembered by her sweet smile and infectious laugh.

Carly and Dick were married for 34 years until his passing, April 18, 2002.

She leaves to carry on her memory, her children, Margaret Theresa (Alan Lincoln) Williams of Medina, Ohio and Jason Frederick Williams of Westlake, Ohio; sister, Marianne Enders of Mars, Pennsylvania; brother, John Trucksis of Charleston, South Carolina; sister-in-law, Margaret (Bill) Moss of Struthers, Ohio; brother-in-law, Daniel (Dottie Melody) Becker of Poland, Ohio; her grandchildren, Gregory, Steven and Alan “AJ” Williams and numerous nieces and nephews, as well as friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, Carly was preceded in death by her sister, Margaret Becker; brother, Fr. Frederick Trucksis; sister-in-law, Darlene Trucksis and brother-in-law, Robert Enders.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Carly will be interred alongside her husband, Dick, at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in Medina, Ohio.

Contributions may be made to the Lupus Foundation, 2121 K Street NW, Suite 200, Washington, D.C. 20037 or www.lupus.org.

Arrangements are being handled by the Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512. Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

