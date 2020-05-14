Carole V. McLaughlin, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carole V. McLaughlin, 78 of Struthers, died Sunday morning May 10, 2020 at her home.

She was born January 20, 1942 in Struthers, a daughter of Clarence and Alma (Liller) Andre and had been a lifelong area resident.

She loved baking delicious pies for family and friends and could often be seen riding her bike up Smithfield Street to deliver them. Carole loved the sunshine and sitting at the beach in Ocean City.

She was a 1959 graduate of Struthers High School and had attended both Kent State and Youngstown State Universities.

She was a member of Struthers United Methodist Church and was a lifetime member of the Eastern Star Poland Lodge and the Rebekah Lodge in Struthers. Carole was part of the Multiple Sclerosis Services Agency and genuinely enjoyed sitting at the finish line to cheer the walkers at the annual MS walkathon.

She leaves her daughter, Holly (John) Miller, with whom she made her home; a son, Philip McLaughlin of Norfolk, Virginia; a sister, Esther Rae Edwards of Struthers; a brother, Clarence Andre, Jr. of New Middletown and three grandchildren, Carol-Ann, Laura and Joy Miller.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul McLaughlin; a sister, Evelyn Eisenbraun and a daughter-in-law, Tracy Hamilton.

There are no services or calling hours planned at this time. A celebration of Carole’s life will be held by her family at sometime in the future.

Arrangements are by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers.

