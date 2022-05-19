POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol M. Fahnestock, peacefully passed away at her residence Tuesday evening, May 17 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. Her family was by her side throughout her journey.

Carol was born on December 28, 1940 in Youngstown, Ohio to the proud parents of George and Helen (Will) Kleeh. She was the oldest of three siblings and blessed with a wonderful childhood that molded her into the beautiful, amazing, kind, generous and heartfelt person that she was.

Raised in Youngstown, Carol was a proud graduate of South High School, Class of 1958. This is where she met, and fell in love with her high school sweetheart, Harold Fahnestock.

Carol and Harold married on January 16, 1960 and together had a beautiful family to include three daughters. Carol was a stay at home mom where her family was her utmost priority.

Once her children were grown, Carol was ready to enter the workplace and took a position at a local Rite Aid Store. She started out as a clerk and quickly moved up to hold a higher position there. Her love for children found her applying for a bus driver position within the Boardman School District. She went on to serve 20+ years driving and interacting with children on her bus that fell in love with her.

Carol was a long time member of the Brownlee Woods Presbyterian Church, where she served as a deacon and was a member of the women’s group, Secret Pals. She enjoyed going to church softball games to watch Harold play and the fun pop parties that followed. She followed this congregation when they merged with what is now Heritage Presbyterian Church.

Carol’s greatest love was her family and as her family grew so did her heart. She was so proud of each and every one of her grandchildren. Her heart had no boundaries and each of her grandchildren felt that extra special Gma love. From sleepovers to shopping trips, extra special treats, going to fast food restaurants or having “forbidden things” like pop at her house, latest releases of every new Disney movie and giving every grandchild the experience of one her favorite places growing up, Camp Fitch. She was at every school concert, sporting event, cheerleading competition, band performance, prom, homecoming, Halloween parade and so many more. Always with her camera ready to capture these memories and then meticulously organize the prints into albums. Albums which would later help her hold on to the memories of her past.

Carol also had a soft spot and love for animals, annual trips to Ocean City, camping adventures and hosting holidays at her house so her family was always together. She brought endless joy and love to everyone she knew and will be missed immensely by all.

Carol leaves to carry on her memory, her two daughters, Debbie (Craig) Fisher of Poland and Karen (David) Harris of Lowellville; son-in-law, Mike Klacik of Struthers; sister, Jean Kish of Boardman; 12 grandchildren to include, Michael (Kayla) Klacik, Brittany Johnson, Kaitlyn and Kayla Klacik, Kristen (Paul) Frazzini, Ashlee (Zach Jones) Baer, Jordan (Michaela) Sapp, Jonathon Sapp, Laura (PJ) Macejko, David (Brandy) Harris, Joe (Bella Caruso) Harris and Bryan Harris; 16 great-grandchildren with one on the way; her dear friend, George Fox; Uncle Carl Will; her niece, three nephews, many cousins and team of caregivers.

In addition to her parents and husband, Carol was preceded in death by her daughter, Linda Klacik and brother, Jack Kleeh.

Family will receive friends Saturday, May 21, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:45 a.m. at the Heritage Presbyterian Church. A funeral service celebrating her life will follow at the church at 12:00 Noon with Pastor Annie Parker officiating.

Interment will follow at the Poland Riverside Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Becker Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 20 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.