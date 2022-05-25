NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Lynne Williams, 73, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at her home.

Carol was born December 6, 1948 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Margaret (Pace) Kopnisky.

She graduated from Campbell Memorial High School in 1966 and was a lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley.

After graduating from high school, Carol worked as a nurse’s aide at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Carol was a devoted homemaker and in her free time, Carol enjoyed baking, knitting, painting by numbers, and doing word search puzzles. She treasured spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and her four-legged friend, Sara. .

Carol is survived by her husband of 18 years, Frederick “Fred” D. Williams, whom she married on September 4, 2004; two children, Christopher S. Marko of Hubbard, Ohio and Beth A. Holbrook and Eric Lewis of Howland, Ohio; four grandchildren, Stephen A. Holbrook, Jr. and his wife, Rachel of Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, Madison E. Holbrook and Rollan Stone of Niles, Ohio, Zacharee J. Holbrook of Howland, Ohio, and Olivia A. Holbrook and Troy “Thor” Bearfield of Howland, Ohio; two great-grandchildren are on the way. Carol spoke with so much love about being able to hold them. We know she will be watching over them and cradling them with love from beyond.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret.

Per Carol’s request, private services were held at Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers. There are no calling hours.

