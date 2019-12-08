Carol Louise Namie, Berlin Center, Ohio

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Louise Namie, 88, died Thursday afternoon, December 5, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Carol was born December 3, 1931 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Richard and Irma (Schenk) Davis.

A lifelong area resident, she was a 1950 graduate of South High School.

After graduation, she worked for Cold Metal as a phone operator until her marriage.

On October 16, 1954, she wed William E. Namie, after meeting him at her friend’s wedding. They lived on Idora Avenue in Youngstown until moving to Berlin Center in 1975.

After raising her children, Carol re-entered the work force, working for Serex Vending Machine until her retirement at the age of 65.

Mrs. Namie was a former member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Youngstown and more recently a member of Berlin Center Methodist Church.

She enjoyed getting together with friends to play cards, going out to lunch each Thursday with neighbors to their favorite Mexican restaurant and having tea time each Monday with her lady friends.

As her children and grandchildren were growing up, she loved watching them play sports and continued her love of sports, loyally rooting for the Cleveland Indians, Cavaliers, Browns and Ohio State Buckeyes. She also enjoyed traveling with family, hosting holidays at her home and especially doting on her grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Carol is survived by her five sons, William R. Namie of Nashville, Tennessee, Richard J. (Amy) Namie of Mentor, John D. (Jeffrey) Namie of Chicago, David E. Namie of Nashville, Tennessee and Gary L. (Jill) Namie of Berlin Center; her sister, Gail Davis of Garland, Texas; nieces, Kim Turner of Salem and Kris Black of McDonald; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her daughter, Kathy Namie and brother, Richard F. Davis.

Per Carol’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

Carol had a great love for animals and enjoyed the companionship from her dogs throughout her life. To honor her love for animals, memorial tributes can be made in her name to an animal charity of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements are being handled by the Davis-Becker Funeral Home.

