CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Joy Mentges, 76, of Canfield, died Sunday morning, July 10, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman.

She was born April 28, 1946 in Youngstown, a daughter of Amil and Lois (Farmer) Mentges and had been a lifelong area resident.

Carol was a 1964 graduate of Chaney High School. She received her B.S. in Education and M.A. in Speech Pathology from Ohio University.

She served three years as the speech and hearing therapist for the Liberty Local School System before returning to Athens, Ohio as the Regional Coordinator of Speech, Language and Hearing Services for Southeastern Ohio. Carol had also served as the Director of the Youngstown Hearing and Speech Center. After their closing, she operated her own practice, Pymatuning Rehab in Ashtabula for several years.

She devoted her Fridays to serving as the speech therapist for the Ursuline Pre-School in Canfield. She had been an Associate of the Ursuline Motherhouse for 30 years. The Motherhouse, the students and nuns held a special place in her heart. She made many dear friends there over the years.

Carol loved to travel and saw many amazing places but her favorite trips were to Myrtle Beach with her friends. She loved to be in the company of her family and friends, entertaining at her cottage in Conneaut and at other family functions. A house full of loved ones brought her the most joy. She was an avid Ohio State fan and always cheered on the Cleveland Browns, no matter how bad they played.

She leaves her brother, Thomas J. (Barbara) Mentges of Poland; a niece, Jennifer Mentges; a nephew, Eric Mentges; three great-nephews, Owen, Finn and Enzo and a great-niece, Aubriella.

Besides her parents, Carol was preceded in death by a brother, David Mentges and a nephew, Brian Mentges.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 18, 2022, at St. Angela Merici Church in Youngstown with Fr. Kevin Peters officiating. Friends may pay their respects from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m., prior to the Mass at the church.

Arrangements are by the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman. Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

