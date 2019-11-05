Carol Jean Reeveley, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Jean Reeveley, 82, formerly of Struthers, passed away Sunday morning, November 3, 2019 at Glenellen Assisted Living.

Born September, 9, 1937 in Youngstown, Ohio, Carol was the daughter of the late Frank and Dora DeSantis Schlatter.

Her greatest love was spending time with her family. Carol’s children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren meant the world to her. She was an animal lover and collected many treasures, including friends; as she always had time to stop and offer a smile and conversation to a stranger. She collected a variety of vintage dolls from different eras that tugged at her nostalgic heart. Carol brought so much love into this family. A family not broken by the loss, but made stronger by the memories she left here with us.

Carol will be sadly missed by her family; son, Thomas (Kris) Reeveley; daughters, Susan Trimacco, Kimberly (Monte), Laurie Duraney (fiance’ Bob) and Sherilynn (Donnie) Denton; ten grandchildren, Sarah (Lee) Brice, Amanda Reeveley, Maya Reeveley, Jewelina Reeveley, Nichole Verbanovic, Ryan Trimacco, Brianna Rothacker, Matthew, Melony Duraney and Samuel Denton, nine great-grandchildren; as well as her loving siblings, Sandra (Tom) Cimmento and Carla (Ed) Sauline; and dearest friends, Bonnie and Andrea who made her days special.

Beside her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Dale Reeveley; two infant children; brothers and sisters, Frank (Kathy) Schlatter, Paula Santisi, Ronald (Rene) DeSantis and Deloris (Sonny) Madeline.

A Memorial Service celebrating Carol’s life will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers.

Friends will be received Saturday prior to the Memorial Service from 1:30 – 2:45 p.m. at the funeral home.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.beckerobits.com to share memories and condolences.

Carol’s family requests any gifts take the form of contributions to Angels for Animals, 4750 West South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406.