POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Jean Kershner, 74, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, surrounded by her husband and sons.

She was born December 20, 1948 in Youngstown, a daughter of Claire Jean (Staudmeister) and the late Kenneth Charles Goist.

Carol was a 1967 graduate of Chaney High School.

She worked as a bookkeeper for Society Bank, now known as Key Bank and as a cashier for Toys R Us.

She was a member of Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Canfield.

She was a sweet and kind woman who loved her family dearly. She absolutely loved dogs and wildlife. She and her husband Rick volunteered to raise puppies during their first year of life for Pilot Dogs Inc., which is an organization that trains seeing eye dogs. Over the years they raised 25 puppies for Pilot Dogs Inc with about 50 percent of them becoming seeing eye dogs. They also had several dogs of their own during that time that she trained in agility.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her mother, Jean, her beloved husband of over 38 years, Rick Kershner, whom she married September 29, 1984; her loving sons, Luke Kershner of Pittsburgh and Josh (fiancée Tabatha Moreland) Kershner of Columbus; and two grandchildren, Bradley and Lyla.

She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Charles Goist and a brother, Kenneth Charles Goist, Jr.

A memorial celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send the family condolences.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 27 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.