Carol J. Grope, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol J. Grope, 79, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Friday evening, January 17, 2020 at her resident with her family by her side.

Carol was born August 9, 1940 in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Frank and Alberta (Wengt) Sekula.

She was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Church in Boardman, a devoted homemaker and a lifelong area resident.

Carol is survived by her husband 57 years, Charles Grope, whom she married on May 12, 1962, a son, Dr. Jason A. (Sarah) Grope of Greenwood Village, Colorado; a daughter-in-law, Lydia Grope of Boardman; three grandchildren, Avi Grope, Aaron Grope, Zeb Grope all from Greenwood Village, Colorado; two brothers, Eddie Sekula of Boardman and Mike Sekula of Youngstown; three sisters, Francis Tisone of Louisville, Kentucky, Candace (Jerry) Carson of Tarpon, Florida and Lindy (Tom) McMurray of Poland.

Besides her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her son, Randall C. Grope; a sister Kathy McMurray, a sister-in-law Mary Sekula and a brother-in-law, Andy Tisone.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church with Fr. Philip Rogers officiating.

Family and friends may call on Thursday from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at the church.

Interment will follow in the Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

The family request that material tributes take the form of contribution to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN. 38105 in memory of Carol.

Carol was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She enjoyed spending time with her and friends and will be missed greatly.

