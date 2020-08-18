Carol Anne Maizel, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Anne Maizel, 88, passed away Monday morning, August 17, 2020 at her residence.

Carol was born March 22, 1932 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Roy and Agnes Ormiston Pratt.

A 1950 graduate of Struthers High School, Carol married William Maizel on September 22, 1951. They enjoyed 55 years together until his death in 2006.

She was a homemaker and loving mother to her four boys.

Carol was a member of the Struthers Presbyterian Church now known as Parkside Church.

Carol will be remembered as very fun loving and kind. She also loved anything that sparkled.

Carol is survived by two sons, Douglas (Diane) Maizel of Lowellville and Timothy (Brenda) Maizel of Dayton; one sister, Marilyn (William) Roberts of Ormond Beach, Florida; seven grandchildren, Starr (Rick) Wagner, Gregory, Jr., Seth and Sarah Maizel, Kristin (Ryan) Sanderson, Matthew Maizel and Corey (Bethany) Maizel; six great-grandchildren, Noah Maizel, Charlotte Wagner, Lincoln Sanderson, Victor Maizel, Levon Maizel and Ezekiel Maizel;

Besides her parents and husband, Carol was preceded in death by three sons, Kenneth, William Thomas, Jr. and Gregory, Sr.

A memorial service celebrating Carol’s life will be held Thursday, August 20, 7:00 p.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, Lowellville, with Pastor James Berkebile officiating. Family will receive friends from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 19, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

