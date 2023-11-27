BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Ann Ohr, age 84, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully on November 24, 2023 at Woodlands at Hampton Woods Nursing Home surrounded by her family who she loved and cherished.

Carol was born on September 17, 1939 to the late Elenor and Dr. Edward Wallace in Detroit, Michigan.

After graduating from Grosse Pointe High School in 1959, Carol went on to study education at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Carol was an active member of her Alpha Chi Omega sorority. In college, Carol enjoyed time on the water sailing on Lake Saint Clair. She graduated with a Bachelor’s of Science in Education. She went on to earn her Reading Endorsement from Youngstown State University.

In 1958, Carol met her husband, Joe, on a blind date where they had dinner at the Detroit Boat Club which also became the venue of their wedding reception four years later. Joe and Carol’s mutual love for sailing drew them together. They wed in 1963, going on to have three children, Dr. Joseph Simmons Ohr Jr., Jennifer Anne Farragher, and Catherine Jean Finnegan. Carol and Joseph had been married for 60 wonderful years.

During her early years, Carol enjoyed dividing her time as a mother while teaching students with special needs at Stadium Drive in Boardman, Ohio. She later taught special education and reading for 28 years in a number of elementary and middle schools in the surrounding areas of Mahoning County. She retired from Austintown Middle School.

Carol’s passion for teaching continued after retirement. In 2008, she became a docent at the Butler Institute for American Art. During her years at the museum, Carol shared her enthusiasm for art with children in surrounding schools in the Youngstown area. She conducted tours, taught lessons about American art, engaged students in crafts and projects, and shared her knowledge of the museum and art.

Carol was passionate about spending time with her family. She enjoyed yearly vacations to the beach house in Nags Head, North Carolina where she could bask in the sun and spend time with her children and grandchildren. Carol enjoyed traveling in the United States and abroad. She was fortunate to explore regions in Alaska, the Caribbean, Russia and the Panama Canal. Carol was a passionate supporter of her grandchildren’s education. She truly loved attending concerts, sporting events, and educational activities.

When Carol wasn’t filling her home with warmth and kindness, she could be found spending time with her ladies card club, having dinner out with her friends from the Red Hat Society, or shopping. Carol was an avid reader of mysteries and had a special space in her heart for her Bengal cats.

Carol was preceded in death by her son, Dr. Joseph Ohr Jr. (Kristen); her sister, Emily Brett Lukens (William); her niece, Dr. Alison Brett Silverman (Paul) and her parents, Elenor and Edward Wallace.

Carol is survived by her husband, Joseph Simmons Ohr; her daughters, Jennifer Farragher (fiance Eric) and Catherine Finnegan (Thomas); her grandchildren, Patrick, Jenna (fiance Alex) and Connor Farragher, Luke and Kyle Finnegan, Madeline Ohr; daughter in law Kristen Ohr; nephew, Peter Brett (Aimee) and great-niece Molly Silverman.

Family and friends may call on Friday, December 1, 2023, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman. There will be a funeral service to follow at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Chaplain Wayne Benner officiating.

Interment will take place privately with the family on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 5400 Market Street in Boardman.

Carol’s family would like to thank Traditions Hospice and the staff of Woodlands at Poland for their compassion and care.

Contributions in Carol’s memory may be made to the Joseph S. Ohr, M.D., R. PH. Memorial Scholarship in Forensic Science. Financial Aid and Scholarships | YSU

