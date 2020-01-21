Carol Ann O’Rourke, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Ann O’Rourke, 78, passed away Tuesday morning, January 21, 2020 at the Masternick Memorial Health Care Center after a brief and courageous battle with cancer.

Carol was born September 6, 1941 in Canton, the daughter of the John and Ada (Mohr) Katusick.

She graduated from Struthers High School and was a lifelong area resident.

Carol and her husband Edward owned and operated Pinky’s Sohio gas station in Struthers for many years. She later was employed by Kolesar’s Art Supply and eventually retired from Giant Eagle.

Not only was she a strong and supportive mother, but she was a very proud grandmother as well.

Carol is survived by three daughters, Debbie (Gregg) D’Angelo of New Middletown, Deanna (Bruce) Stroney and Cathy O’Rourke, both of Boardman and a granddaughter, Nicole E. D’Angelo of New Middletown; two aunts, “Babe” Donofrio of Struthers and Clara Catale of Masury.

Besides her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her husband of 16 years, Edward S. “Pinky” O’Rourke whom she married on June 2, 1962 and died December 2, 1978.

There will be a funeral service on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers with Deacon John Terranova officiating.

Family and friends may call on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to the Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley, 962 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Youngstown Ohio 44510 in memory of Carol.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.