Carol Ann (Massie) Haynes, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Ann Haynes, 80, passed away with her children at her side, Wednesday evening, February 26, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

Carol was born April 3, 1939 in Youngstown, a daughter of Leonard and Elma Gorgas Massie. Carol was raised in Struthers and spent the majority of her life residing in California until returning to Struthers several years ago.

After graduating from Struthers High School, Class of 1957, Carol was re-introduced to fellow Struthers High School Alumni, Bruce “Pete” Booher, who was home on leave from the U.S. Marine Corps. After a whirlwind romance, Pete and Carol were married four months later on September 4, 1957.

They resided in San Diego, California, where Pete was stationed as an aviator fighter pilot. Pete served three tours in Vietnam and during his first deployment, Carol, along with her three small children lived with Carol’s family in Struthers.

In November of 1961, when Pete was home on leave, they tragically lost their 18 month old daughter, Carolyn “Carrie” to viral pneumonia. Carrie’s death forever changed their lives and Pete and Carol later divorced, though they always remained dear to each other.

At the conclusion of Pete’s third tour in Vietnam, he and Carol permanently made their family home in Orange, California.

In the early 1970’s, Carol attended Saddle Back College in Mission Viejo, California and Santa Ana Community College and later received her Real Estate Brokers license.

A self-employed Real Estate Appraiser Broker, Carol worked for numerous companies in California and Ohio. In August of 1977, Carol was married to William Haynes and they enjoyed over 10 years of marriage until his death, on April 15, 1987. After William’s passing, Carol returned to live in her hometown of Struthers.

In California, Carol was an active member of the community. A cancer survivor, Carol volunteered raising funds for Healing Odyssey Charity and Sandpipers, a volunteer organization of Hoag Hospital, Newport Beach.

Carol loved gardening and locally was a member of Friends of Fellows Riverside Gardens. Carol was a proud member of both the Daughter’s of the American Revolution and the Clan Stewart Society, a Scottish Highland genealogy organization.

Carol was an active member of Lake Hills Community Church in Laguna Hills, California and was one of the first members of (Crystal) Cathedral in Garden Grove, California. Locally, Carol was a life member of the Struthers United Methodist Church.

Carol leaves to cherish her memory, her two children, Cheryl Ann (Gregg) Bebka of Youngstown and Craig (Lisa) Booher of Meridian, Indiana; one sister, Barbara E. Ankeny of Platte City, Missouri; one brother, Leonard W. “Bill” Massie, Jr. of Lake Tomahawk; five grandchildren, Brian (Stephanie) Bebka, Jonathan Miller, Jessica Neill and Joshua and Jacob Booher; four great-grandchildren, Crystal and James Atkinson, River Bebka and McKinley Booher.

In addition to her parents, Leonard and Elma, daughter, Carrie, and husband, William, Carol was preceded in death by her first husband and dear friend, Pete Booher.

At this time, there are no services planned.

To send flowers to Carol’s family, please visit our floral section.

Arrangements handled by Becker Funeral Homes.



A television tribute will air Monday, March 2, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.